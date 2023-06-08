Reporter Asks Joe Biden About “Evidence in an FBI File” Showing He “Sold Out the Country” – Biden Blurts Out Damning Response! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday held a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

A reporter for the New York Post asked Joe Biden about the FBI document revealing he sold out the country.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday emerged from the SCIF after a briefing and revealed explosive information about the Biden bribery document.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

MTG appeared to suggest the bribery allegations involved Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the informant said the Burisma owner claimed to have two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden.

A reporter asked Joe Biden about this new development.

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s damning evidence in an FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response to Congressional Republicans?” The New York Post’s Steve Nelson asked Joe Biden.

Biden blurted out a damning response!

“Where’s the money?” Biden said.

Exactly! Where’s the money?

Biden quickly tried to cover up his damning response by claiming he was just joking.

“I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey!” Biden said.

WATCH:

GOP Congressman Byron Donalds responded to Joe Biden.

“Joe, the money is hidden in the DOZENS of LLCs you & your family created to HIDE THE MONEY.” Byron Donalds.

“You can run, but you can’t hide from House Republicans.” he added.

