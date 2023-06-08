BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Drops Bomb: Joe Biden Was Bribed and Paid Millions of Dollars to Have Ukrainian Prosecutor Investigating Burisma Fired (VIDEO)

by

House Oversight Chairman James Comer Wednesday evening forced the FBI to allow all members of the committee to review the Biden bribery document and receive a briefing.

Comer canceled the Thursday morning vote to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday emerged from the SCIF and revealed explosive information about the Biden bribery document.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

According to MTG, the bribery allegations appear to involve Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

MTG said, “Back in 2015, 2016, Burisma was looking to buy a US-based oil and gas company and this came from being advised by Hunter Biden and his partners.”

She continued, “This was around the time that Joe Biden had said the Ukrainian prosecutor [Viktor] Shokin was corrupt. They hired Hunter on the board to make the problems go away. Hunter advised that they could raise more money if they bought a US company…”


Viktor Shokin

“He [Burisma owner] paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden and it was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma,” MTG said.

According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the informant said the Burisma owner claimed to have two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden.

WATCH:

In 2018, Joe Biden was caught on video bragging about withholding $1 billion from Ukraine until they fired their Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.