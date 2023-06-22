Report Reveals the “Sensitive” U.S. Intelligence on the Chinese Spy Balloon that Joe Biden Casually Blurted Out to Democrat Donors During a Campaign Fundraiser (VIDEO)

Cristina Laila previously reported that Joe Biden exhibited a rare moment of clarity when he called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator while giving a speech at a campaign fundraiser in California. The only problem is during that same speech, the Idiot-in-Chief spilled a few national security secrets.

Breitbart reported that Biden blurted out to attendees what the U.S. intelligence agencies had learned about the Chinese spy balloon incident earlier this year. This reportedly surprised U.S. government officials according to the New York Times which called the information “sensitive.”

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two boxcars full of spy equipment in it is he didn’t know it was there,” Biden boasted to approximately 130 Democrat at the fundraising event. “No, I’m serious. That’s what’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened.”

The mentally shot so-called President then revealed the spy balloon was supposed to be tracking military installations in Hawaii and Alaska but was blown off course.

That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course up through Alaska and then down through the United States and he (Xi) didn’t know about it.

But Biden was not finished casually sharing national security secrets with his campaign donors. Here is what he said about America’s assessment of and strategy relating to China.

What he (Xi) was really upset about was that I insisted that we reunite the so-called Quad. He called me and told me not to do that because it was putting him in a bind. All we’re doing — we’re not trying to surround you, we’re just trying to make sure the international rules with air and sea lanes remain open. And we’re not going to yield to that — on that.

Biden concluded his reckless speech by telling his money men not to worry about China. Of course, he stumbles over his words before finally getting to the point.

Don’t worry about China…I mean, worry about China, but don’t worry about China. … No, but I really mean it. China is real — has real economic difficulties.

This comment brings to mind an infamous episode in 2019 where Biden mocked the idea that China was going to eat America’s lunch. He also went on to falsely assert China was no competition for America.

WATCH:

Tuesday’s incident just provides further confirmation that Joe Biden is a walking and talking national security threat. If President Trump had done this, it would be wall-to-wall coverage on every mainstream media network.

But you will not hear one peep from the corporate media because they are determined to protect Biden at all costs.