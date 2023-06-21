Joe Biden Calls China’s Xi Jinping a Dictator

Joe Biden on Tuesday called China’s Xi Jinping a dictator during a fundraiser in California, Reuters reported.
Biden made the remarks a week after he arrested his political opponent.
Joe Biden also claimed Xi Jinping was “embarrassed” when a China spy balloon soared over the continental US.
No serious person believes this.
Reuters reported:
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, adding that Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the U.S. recently.
Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi in a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.
Blinken and Xi on Monday agreed to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.
They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by U.S. officials in the coming weeks and months.