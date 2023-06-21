Joe Biden Calls China’s Xi Jinping a Dictator

Joe Biden on Tuesday called China’s Xi Jinping a dictator during a fundraiser in California, Reuters reported.

BIDEN CALLS CHINA'S XI A DICTATOR the detente is going just great. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 21, 2023

Biden made the remarks a week after he arrested his political opponent.

Joe Biden also claimed Xi Jinping was “embarrassed” when a China spy balloon soared over the continental US.

No serious person believes this.

Reuters reported: