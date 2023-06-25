Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Hunter Biden Wrote Off Human Sex Trafficking as a Business Expense

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the charges against Hunter Biden for being too weak, considering that the president’s son allegedly wrote off human sex trafficking as a business expense.

Greene addressed the issue during an appearance on MediaBuzz on Fox News.

The congresswoman asserted, “Unless you’re the son of the President of the United States, you go to jail for the same crimes that Hunter Biden has committed.”

“Now through the Ways and Means Committee, the shocking information that they released yesterday that Hunter Biden did not report $2.2 million to the IRS,” Greene said. “Hunter Biden also wrote off paying prostitutes through his business as a business expense… I’m a business owner of a construction company and I know what writing off business expenses are, but writing off human sex trafficking is no type of expense anyone should write off for their business, and that’s something they should go to jail for.”

Greene continued, “It doesn’t matter to me whether it’s a Trump-appointed attorney, Trump-appointed judge. It does not matter. That attorney is not doing his job. Oversight Republicans Ways and Means Republicans [and] Judiciary Republicans are unraveling the crimes of Hunter Biden faster than this attorney ever did. He didn’t do his job. He didn’t go far enough, and these charges are a pathetic excuse that the American people are not buying. As a matter of fact, they are furious over it.”

According to whistleblower IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, Jr., in his testimony before congress last week, the younger Biden wrote off dues to a sex club and prostitutes as business expenses.

“There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those,” Shapley testified.

Shapley said that Hunter Biden was “expensing personal expenses, his business expenses.”

“So, I mean, everything, there was a payment that — there was a $25,000 to one of his girlfriends and it said, ‘golf membership.’ And then we went out and followed that money it was for a sex club membership in LA,” Shapley added.

Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement on a charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.