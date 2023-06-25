Rep. Comer to Newsmax: More Hunter Wires to Be Released- Biden Family “Has Received Millions From Our Adversaries and They Can’t Explain What They Did to Produce That Money” 

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, spoke with “Eric Bolling The Balance to share that more damning information on Hunter Biden will be released and will include wires from additional countries.

Comer told Bolling that Attorney General Merrick Garland has destroyed the Department of Justice’s reputation. Rep Comer’s comments come at 8:10 in the interview.

“He just stood up and lied to the American people,” Comer said. “Merrick Garland has destroyed the reputation of the Justice cabinet. He has destroyed the reputation of justice in America. He needs to go.”

“There’s no way he could defend the indefensible by saying that he has treated Democrats in the same manner that he has treated Republicans, specifically, the way he treated the president of the United States’ son.”

“What you saw with the IRS whistleblower this week, every company that they mentioned in their deposition was a company that we had already brought out as a shell company by the Bidens.”

“The IRS knew about this, they knew about it because the Federal Government had records of it in the Treasury Cabinet, of their money laundering and tax evasion, yet they do absolutely nothing to Hunter Biden for any of that.”

“They give him a slap on the wrist for the failure to pay millions of dollars in taxes that happened six years ago.”

Comer went on to share that, despite all the obstacles his committee has faced from the DOJ, the committee will continue their work.

“Let me assure the American people…we have bank records that came in this week that we’re going through that we think are going to show more wires from more countries. Remember, we just disclosed two countries thus far, we’ve disclosed China and Romania. There are still some more Chinese wires that we have yet to present to the American people.”

“And there are a lot of wires, mysterious wires from Ukraine and Russia, that we’re about to expose. So, this is just beginning for the Bidens. All the Department of Justice is doing is standing in our way.”

“We are still producing results, every day, that shows this family, the President of the United States’ family, has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries all over the world…and they can’t explain why…they can’t explain what they did to produce that money.”