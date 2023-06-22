Biden Ignores Question on Son Hunter Sweetheart Deal and ‘Two-Tier Justice System’ As the Reporter’s Microphone is Cut! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday held a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Of course Biden called on a list of pre-approved reporters.

After mumbling through remarks and reading his answers, Biden shuffled away from the lectern.

A reporter shouted a question about Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges and a ‘gun charge’ after a five year investigation.

“Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year,” David Weiss’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Prosecutors ignored Hunter Biden’s tax evasion on income he earned from 2014 to 2016.

Hunter will avoid prison time after he got a sweetheart deal from his father’s corrupt Justice Department.

“What’s your response to Republicans who say your son got special treatment? Do we have a two-tier system of justice?” a reporter shouted at Joe Biden.

The reporter’s microphone was cut!

Biden ignored the question and shuffled away.

WATCH: