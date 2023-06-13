Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says House Will Vote to Censure and Fine Adam Schiff for $16 Million on Thursday (VIDEO)

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has taken another bold step by filing a privileged resolution to ‘censure, condemn, and fine’ serial liar Rep. Adam Schiff for his ‘egregious abuse of trust.’

The resolution, if successful, could result in a $16 million fine imposed on the controversial Democrat from California, which is half the cost of the Russia hoax investigation.

“This will be a privileged motion to censure & a $16 million dollar fine (half the cost of the Russia hoax investigation) meaning I WILL bring this vote to the house floor,” Luna wrote.

Adding, “I will not back down from this and I, along with my Republican colleagues, look forward to holding Schiff ACCOUNTABLE for his actions.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Luna announced that the House will vote to censure and fine Rep. Schiff on Thursday morning.

“I have introduced a resolution that will be voted on in the next two days to censure, investigate, and fine Adam Schiff for 16 million dollars,” Rep. Luna wrote.

“He abused his position of authority, lied to the American people, cost American tax payers millions, and brought dishonor to our chamber,” she added.

Any Republican who doesn’t vote for the resolution is exposing their real colors as members of the Deep State.

In her resolution, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna accused Schiff of repeatedly misleading the American people with false statements and fabrications, especially the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, “which was revealed as false by numerous in-depth investigations, including the report by Special Counsel John Durham.”

Luna argues that his behavior represents a betrayal of public trust and undermines the integrity of the legislative process.

“Representative Schiff exploited his position on HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) to promote and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes,” Luna declared, making clear her indignation over the actions of her colleague.

Luna accused Schiff of manipulating his access to sensitive information, triggering an investigation based on fraudulent premises. The central contention is that Schiff utilized the resulting investigation to garner political advantage and boost his fundraising efforts.

“The American taxpayers shelled out $32 million to fund an investigation into collusion launched as a result of Representative Schiff’s lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information,” said Luna.

The representative from Florida called for Schiff to be held financially accountable, proposing that Schiff should bear the burden of $16 million, half of the total investigation cost. This suggestion comes following an investigation conducted by the Committee on Ethics, which found that Schiff lied, misrepresented, and misused sensitive information.

“Be it resolved,” Luna stated firmly, “that the House of Representatives censures and condemns Adam Schiff for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is unbecoming of an elected member of the House of Representatives.”

Luna’s resolution includes a requirement for Schiff to present himself to the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure, followed by a public reading of the resolution by the speaker.

The Committee on Ethics is expected to conduct a further investigation into the allegations made against Schiff.

This move by Rep. Luna sends a strong message of accountability and integrity in office, focusing on the principles of honesty, respect for the rule of law, and judicious use of public funds. The resolution underscores the crucial role of elected officials in upholding the trust placed on them by the American people and the severe consequences they should face when this trust is compromised.

