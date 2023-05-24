GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Files Another Resolution to ‘Censure, Condemn, and Fine’ Serial Liar Adam Schiff $16 Million for His ‘Egregious Abuse of Trust’

On Tuesday, GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has taken another bold step by filing a privileged resolution to ‘censure, condemn, and fine’ serial liar Rep. Adam Schiff for his ‘egregious abuse of trust.’

The resolution, if successful, could result in a $16 million fine imposed on the controversial Democrat from California, which is half the cost of the Russia hoax investigation.

This will be a privileged motion to censure & a $16 million dollar fine (half the cost of the Russia hoax investigation) meaning I WILL bring this vote to the house floor. I will not back down from this and I, along with my Republican colleagues, look forward to holding Schiff… pic.twitter.com/m7Pra52bPA — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 23, 2023

In her resolution, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna accused Schiff of repeatedly misleading the American people with false statements and fabrications, especially the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, “which was revealed as false by numerous in-depth investigations, including the recent report by Special Counsel John Durham.”

Luna argues that his behavior represents a betrayal of public trust and undermines the integrity of the legislative process.

I just filed a privileged resolution, H. Res. 437, to censure, condemn, & fine Rep. Adam Schiff $16 million (1/2 the cost of Russia investigation) for his egregious abuse of trust. I, with my GOP colleagues, look forward to an imminent vote to hold this feckless man accountable. pic.twitter.com/JhMvgeKMZJ — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 23, 2023

Last week, Rep. Paulina introduced a House Resolution to expel Schiff from Congress, saying, “Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars.”

“He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives,” Rep. Luna added.

“Knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for office. Ethics should investigate,” Luna tweeted.