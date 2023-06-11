Reality is Settling In for Zelensky and His Failed Offensive

Word is circulating in Washington that relations between Kiev and the Biden Defense Department has hit a rough patch.

Apparently there was an early morning phone call from Zelensky to Joint Chiefs of Staff head General Mark Milley and others. We have only a third party unconfirmed readout of the phone call, so you have to be cautious in assessing what allegedly took place. According to the unconfirmed report, Zelensky told Milley they are taking very heavy losses and cannot continue the offensive. He pleaded for more air defenses including Patriot and F-16s. Apparently Milley and others on the US side were very angry and demanded that the offensive continue. The results as of late afternoon (Ukraine time), June 10 in Ukraine, after a major night offensive (1AM to 3AM) and a second push in the early morning by Ukrainian forces, were unsuccessful, and Ukrainian forces again incurred heavy losses. We don’t have numbers from either side yet.

Why is Milley angry at Zelensky? Did someone use an improper pronoun? This account may be pure disinformation, so keep that in mind. But if it is true it exposes the malevolent role that Biden’s defense and intelligence team is playing in fomenting this horrific conflict.

I am fascinated by some of the news reports and pundit commentary who insist that a Ukrainian failure means that a long, stalemated war is the likely outcome. That opinion is so stupid and so divorced from reality that it beggars the mind in trying to come up with an explanation for such nonsense. Ukraine is running out of critical weapons, such as artillery, tanks, and fixed wing aircraft — and these losses are accelerating — and Kiev has no good prospects for replacing them. Ukraine also is running out of trained manpower. How does one continue to pursue a stagnant war when the very things you require to conduct and sustain such a war are in short supply and becoming more scarce?

The Ukrainian offensive is entering its eighth day and the only things Zelensky and his generals have to show for the effort are piles of bodies and smoldering tanks and armored personnel carriers.