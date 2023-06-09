PURE EVIL: Joe Biden Creates New LGBT Coordinator to “Address the Growing Threat” that Book Bans of Porn Books in Schools Poses on Society

For years now Democrats have been pushing pornographic cartoon books into American classrooms. Several of the book include drawings of children and adults in sex acts.

Chelsea Clinton happens to be a huge fan of porn in classrooms.

Why do you think this is appropriate for small children? pic.twitter.com/FIdOUZSqD3 — James the unvacinated jackhole (@TheN1James) April 30, 2023

In the past two years several states have voted to remove these books from the classrooms. They believe children should not be exposed to pornography in grade school and high school on the public dime.

This infuriates the Democrat leadership.

On Thursday he Biden regime announced it was creating a new position to ensure children are exposed to proper grooming material.

Via Paul Joseph Watson.

Over a dozen states have enacted cruel and callous anti-LGBTQI+ laws that violate our most basic values and freedoms as Americans. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions to protect LGBTQI+ communities from attacks on their rights and safety, and to help… — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 8, 2023

The White House announced a new coordinator to address the “growing threat that book bans pose for the civil rights of students.”

Via The White House website.

“The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is announcing that to support its ongoing work to defend the rights of LGBTQI+ students and other underserved communities, it will appoint a new coordinator to address the growing threat that book bans pose for the civil rights of students. That coordinator will work to provide new trainings for schools nationwide on how book bans that target specific communities and create a hostile school environment may violate federal civil rights laws.”