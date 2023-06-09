PURE EVIL: Joe Biden Creates New LGBT Coordinator to “Address the Growing Threat” that Book Bans of Porn Books in Schools Poses on Society

For years now Democrats have been pushing pornographic cartoon books into American classrooms. Several of the book include drawings of children and adults in sex acts.

Chelsea Clinton happens to be a huge fan of porn in classrooms.

In the past two years several states have voted to remove these books from the classrooms. They believe children should not be exposed to pornography in grade school and high school on the public dime.

This infuriates the Democrat leadership.

On Thursday he Biden regime announced it was creating a new position to ensure children are exposed to proper grooming material.

The White House announced a new coordinator to address the “growing threat that book bans pose for the civil rights of students.”

“The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is announcing that to support its ongoing work to defend the rights of LGBTQI+ students and other underserved communities, it will appoint a new coordinator to address the growing threat that book bans pose for the civil rights of students. That coordinator will work to provide new trainings for schools nationwide on how book bans that target specific communities and create a hostile school environment may violate federal civil rights laws.”

The Biden regime is going to make sure your children are properly groomed before they leave grade school.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

