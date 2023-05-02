Chelsea Clinton Gets Fact-Checked for Pushing Porn Cartoon Books on Children

by


Chelsea Clinton wants the kids to read porn cartoons at school.

Chelsea Clinton posted a disgusting tweet on Saturday defending porn books for kids as “a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world.”

The book she was promoting it titled, “Gender Queer.”

The book “Gender Queer” is a cartoon book depicting sexual acts including two little boys bl*wing each other. Chelsea sees this a “vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world.”

How warped.

Chelsea got fact-checked for promoting this porn on kids.
What a disgusting woman.

Thankfully, Chelsea Clinton’s statement was fact-checked by Twitter community notes.

Via Catturd2

69% of American parents oppose child porn books in schools. The rest are Democrats.

In Another Blow to Democrats – 69% of American Voters Oppose Child Porn Books in School Libraries

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.