President Trump Gives Shout-Out to MAGAdonians and Calls on Floundering FOX News to Embrace MAGA

In April we learned that former Speaker and unabashed Trump-hater Paul Ryan pushed FOX News owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to refrain from reporting on allegations of election fraud following the 2020 election.

As a board member, Paul Ryan urged the FOX News owners to “move on from Trump” in the months following the 2020 election.

This was despite the fact FOX News knew at the time that the channel was losing its core audience by not reporting on the 2020 election fraud.

Since firing Tucker Carlson and ignoring President Trump FOX News ratings have bottomed out.

President Trump’s town hall this week with Sean Hannity was a much-needed boost to the floundering cable news channel.

On Saturday President Trump called on FOX News to embrace MAGA. He also gave a shout-out to the MAGAdonians.

Hah!

Via Truth Social.