President Trump Gives Shout-Out to MAGAdonians and Calls on Floundering FOX News to Embrace MAGA

by

In April we learned that former Speaker and unabashed Trump-hater Paul Ryan pushed FOX News owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to refrain from reporting on allegations of election fraud following the 2020 election.

As a board member, Paul Ryan urged the FOX News owners to “move on from Trump” in the months following the 2020 election.

This was despite the fact FOX News knew at the time that the channel was losing its core audience by not reporting on the 2020 election fraud.

Since firing Tucker Carlson and ignoring President Trump FOX News ratings have bottomed out.

President Trump’s town hall this week with Sean Hannity was a much-needed boost to the floundering cable news channel.

Trump’s Town Hall Lifts FOX News – But FOX Is Still Bleeding Viewers, Channel Loses Nearly Two-Thirds of Prime-Time Demo Audience in First Full Month Since Tucker’s Firing

On Saturday President Trump called on FOX News to embrace MAGA. He also gave a shout-out to the MAGAdonians.
Hah!

Via Truth Social.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.