Trump’s Town Hall Lifts FOX News – But FOX Is Still Bleeding Viewers, Channel Loses Nearly Two-Thirds of Prime-Time Demo Audience in First Full Month Since Tucker’s Firing

President Trump lifted FOX News on Thursday night by holding a town hall event in Iowa with Sean Hannity.
Trump’s appearance lifted FOX News tremendously for the night. The Trump town hall brought in 2.78 million total average viewers at 9 p.m. and 320,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic
During a commercial break the Iowa crowd started chanting, ‘We Love Trump!” There is NO ONE who generates the energy like President Trump. NO ONE!
Listen as the crowd erupted in a “We Love Trump” chant… during a commercial break for the Sean Hannity / Trump town hall pic.twitter.com/hG6zdY8AnJ
— ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) June 2, 2023
FOX News is still bleeding viewers since Tucker Carlson was let go.
Mediaite reported:
Fox News, in the first full month since firing Tucker Carlson, brought in 1.42 million viewers in primetime – a 37% drop year over year. CNN’s total prime time viewership sank to 494,000 viewers, a 25% year-over-year decrease. MSNBC, on the other hand, averaged 1.16 million prime time viewers for a 14% percent gain compared to last year. For comparison, Fox averaged 2.09 million total prime time viewers in the first quarter of the year, while CNN averaged 568,000 viewers and MSNBC had 1.11 million average viewers.
The prime time demo numbers were even more bleak for Fox and CNN. Fox averaged 135,000 demo viewers between 8 and 11 p.m. for the month – a whopping 62% year-over-year drop.