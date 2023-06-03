Trump’s Town Hall Lifts FOX News – But FOX Is Still Bleeding Viewers, Channel Loses Nearly Two-Thirds of Prime-Time Demo Audience in First Full Month Since Tucker’s Firing

President Trump lifted FOX News on Thursday night by holding a town hall event in Iowa with Sean Hannity.

Trump’s appearance lifted FOX News tremendously for the night. The Trump town hall brought in 2.78 million total average viewers at 9 p.m. and 320,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic

During a commercial break the Iowa crowd started chanting, ‘We Love Trump!” There is NO ONE who generates the energy like President Trump. NO ONE!

Listen as the crowd erupted in a “We Love Trump” chant… during a commercial break for the Sean Hannity / Trump town hall pic.twitter.com/hG6zdY8AnJ — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) June 2, 2023

FOX News is still bleeding viewers since Tucker Carlson was let go.

Mediaite reported: