One Year Anniversary of SCOTUS Abortion Ruling Makes for Unhappy Democrats, Celebratory Conservatives, and a Reminder of How Far We’ve Come

It’s been one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Democrat leadership isn’t happy. 

Even though Kamala Harris laughed uncontrollably on stage today in North Carolina, the pro-abortion party is in a mixed state between open hostility and crippling lament. 

“MAGA extremists have taken credit for killing Roe v. Wade and are lining up to take on our bedrock freedoms by dictating the health care decisions a woman can make,” said President Biden (or whomever it is that manages his social media accounts).

In a press release, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi bemoaned how “the Dobbs decision gave a green light to MAGA lawmakers to unleash catastrophe on women and their families.”

“Republicans’ anti-choice, anti-women agenda is nothing less than an assault on freedom itself,” Pelosi continued, “And their cruelty has caused very real harm: millions of women, disproportionately from underserved communities, denied access to the full spectrum of reproductive care – even in life-threatening circumstances.”

While bringing his brand of reason to the anniversary’s discourse, former President Barack Obama tweeted that “14 states have banned most abortions, leaving millions of women and girls with nowhere to turn for the care they need.”

Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, a pro-abortion demonstrator explained their day’s purpose in the nation’s capital. 

On the other side of the debate, Rep. Byron Donalds celebrated one year since the “long overdue overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

“This historic ruling gave power to the people & ultimately saved countless lives,” tweeted Donalds, “I am proud to stand for life & stand with the majority of other nations against the radical policy of abortion on demand.”

Graham Allen remarked on how far we’ve come in the space of one year:

As Democrats prepare to do whatever they must to reinstate what they see as a “constitutional right” to abortion, Conservatives had a day to celebrate. 

