Kamala Harris Laughs Uncontrollably as She Takes the Stage at Abortion Rally (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Saturday traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina to deliver a speech on abortion on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
She ignored reporters as she boarded Air Force Two.
Harris took the stage and immediately laughed uncontrollably.
The crowd of pro-abortion women chanted, “Four more years!”
“Ha ha ha! Four more years!” Harris said laughing uncontrollably.
WATCH:
Vice President Kamala Harris laughs uncontrollably as she takes the stage in North Carolina:
“Four more years! Ha ha ha ha ha!”pic.twitter.com/ecS48KCziA
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2023
Kamala Harris repeated her old, tired talking points on abortion.
“The majority of Americans, I do believe, agree that one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree” with abortion, Harris said.