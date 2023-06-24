Kamala Harris Laughs Uncontrollably as She Takes the Stage at Abortion Rally (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Saturday traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina to deliver a speech on abortion on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

She ignored reporters as she boarded Air Force Two.

Harris took the stage and immediately laughed uncontrollably.

The crowd of pro-abortion women chanted, “Four more years!”

“Ha ha ha! Four more years!” Harris said laughing uncontrollably.

WATCH:

Vice President Kamala Harris laughs uncontrollably as she takes the stage in North Carolina: “Four more years! Ha ha ha ha ha!”pic.twitter.com/ecS48KCziA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2023

Kamala Harris repeated her old, tired talking points on abortion.

“The majority of Americans, I do believe, agree that one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree” with abortion, Harris said.