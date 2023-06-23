Obama Held Secret Meetings With AOC and Other Progressive Democrats

An exclusive report from Politico has uncovered former President Barrack Obama has been holding secretive meetings with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several other Democrats.

According to the report Obama has held “informal, but lengthy private meetings with groups of next-generation House Democrats.”

The report revealed Obama met with several Democrat lawmakers such as Maxwell Frost of Florida, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Haley Stevens of Michigan and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey.

The meetings took place at Obama’s Washington D.C .office and ,although specifics of his discussions with the lawmakers were not disclosed , it was reported Obama was using the time to “counsel” the lawmakers.

Per Politico:

Former President Barack Obama has hosted a handful of informal, but lengthy private meetings with groups of next-generation House Democrats this spring, I’m told by multiple attendees. The initial session featured the chamber’s new trio of leaders, but he then held subsequent conversations with a range of lawmakers. Included were progressive members, like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), as well as more moderate lawmakers, such as Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and Haley Stevens (D-Mich.). The gatherings were Obama’s idea, I’m told, and were designed for the now-61-year-old former president to keep current with his party’s rising stars, more than six years after he left office.

Obama’s meetings underscore that even though he has not been in office for over eight years, he is showing no signs of trying to stop calling the shots for the Democrat Party.

The Biden administration is heavily influenced by Obama and his former staff picks.

In 2021, USA Today highlighted Obama’s influence on the Biden admin in an article titled “Biden insists his presidency is not a third Obama term; his staff picks suggest otherwise.”

According to USA Today, Biden’s first 100 hires in the White House consisted of 72 former Obama officials.