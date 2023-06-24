Obama Can’t Help Himself-Politicizes OceanGate Sub Tragedy-Ignores Lack of Coverage of Migrant Deaths Under His Watch

Barrack Obama can’t pass up an opportunity to politicize a tragedy.

While trying to point out that all loss of life matters, he actually underscores that some lives should matter more…..migrants.

In an interview with CNN, Obama suggests there is a double standard in media coverage of the tragedy of the OceanGate Titan submersible versus a migrant boat that sank off the coast of Greece last week.

Fox News reports:

In an interview with CNN host Christiane Amanpour in Athens, Greece Thursday night, the 44th president railed against “inequality” in our “democracy” and claimed the fact that news of the missing OceanGate sub dominated the news cycle, while the sinking of a migrant boat in the Mediterranean Sea did not, is an example of this “inequality.” Obama noted that “democracy is not going to be healthy” due to this type of “obscene inequality.”

In the interview, Obama tells CNN host Christiane Amanpour,”Our democracy is not going to be healthy with the levels of inequality that we’ve seen generated from globalization, automation, the decline in unions. Obscene inequality. You think about news of the day. Generally, we’re not talking about news of the day, but right now we have 24 hour coverage – and I understand it – of this submarine, this submersible that tragically right now is lost at the bottom of the sea.”

“At the same time, right here, just off the coast of Greece, we had 700 people dead. 700 migrants who were apparently being smuggled into here and it’s made news but it’s not dominating in the same way and in some ways it’s indicative of the degree to which peoples’ life chances have grown so disparate.”

In discussing the “obscene inequality” of lack of coverage of migrants dying trying to cross the Mediterranean, Obama somehow fails to mention the untold migrant deaths for those coming to the U.S. illegally during his administration as well as the Obama 2.0/Biden Administration.