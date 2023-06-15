NYC Mayor Eric Adams Forced to Admit His Offer to House Illegals in Gracie Mansion was Just “Symbolic”

Earlier this month, New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would be happy to open up the Mayor’s residence, Gracie Mansion, to illegals.

He made the boast after suggesting that illegals in the city be housed in private residences.

“It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence,” Adams said during a City Hall press conference.

“There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms,” he added.

“We can take that $4.2 billion — $4.3 maybe now — that we anticipate we have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday, everyday houses of worship instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations,” he said. “We should be recycling our own dollars.”

He told The New York Post at the time, “‘I am a big believer in leading from the front,’ Adams said when asked by The Post if he would offer up his own stately, historic Upper East Side home as part of the city’s new plan to pay to house migrants in private residences.

But now, surprise, the Mayor is now distancing himself from the offer by blaming “legal issues.” But he still wants credit for the important “symbolism” of a political gesture that means absolutely nothing.

The New York Post reports: