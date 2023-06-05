“They Have Spare Rooms” – NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants to House Illegal Aliens in “Private Residences” (VIDEO)

Here we go.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said regular New Yorkers should house the busloads of illegal aliens arriving in The City.

Adams said he wants to house the illegals in private residences.

Is Adams going to open up his house to the illegals?

“It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence,” Adams said during a City Hall press conference.

“There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms,” he added.

“We can take that $4.2 billion — $4.3 maybe now — that we anticipate we have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday, everyday houses of worship instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations,” he said. “We should be recycling our own dollars.”

Adams said City Hall would have to figure out how to get around the “30 day rule” (bars the city from housing homeless people in private residences) although he didn’t offer up any specifics.

Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York: “It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence… They have spare rooms." pic.twitter.com/zzEczmD2U3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 5, 2023

According to the New York Post: “Since last spring, over 72,000 people have flooded into Gotham with over 45,000 currently living in 160 taxpayer-funded emergency shelters and hotels.”