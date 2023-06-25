New York Times Smears North Korea Defector Yeonmi Park for Criticizing the American Left

Yeonmi Park is a woman with an amazing life story. She somehow managed to escape the hell of life in North Korea and made it all the way to freedom in the United States.

When she got here and eventually enrolled at Columbia University, she was shocked to find that the left wing students she went to school with had little to no appreciation for the freedom they have enjoyed their whole lives. She was stunned to find that some students had issues with free speech and even supported socialism.

Then she started speaking out on the issue, appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, FOX News and other media outlets.

For the sin of speaking the truth about the horrors of communism, the American left has targeted her and accused her of lying.

Now the New York Times has smeared her in a lengthy article.

NewsBusters reports:

NY Times Smears North Korea Defector on Front Page For Criticizing US Left It takes gall to go after a North Korean defector, and on the front page of the New York Times, no less. The paper’s staff writer Charles Homans’ odd choice of target appeared in the Friday edition under the rather tasteless headline, “Yeonmi Park, a North Korean Dissident, Defects to the American Right.”

NewsBusters highlights these passages from the NY Times:

”The first thing my mom taught me as a young girl living in North Korea was don’t even whisper, because birds and mice could hear me,” Yeonmi Park told the audience that had come to hear her speak in Queens. ”This is what dictators do: they plant a spike everywhere, a distrust between people, a distrust between family, even. The teachers tell their children,” she went on, ”’If your parents say one wrong thing, come to tell the teacher.”’ It was a story that Ms. Park has told often, on television sets and conference stages and in a best-selling memoir, over the decade she has spent as one of the world’s most famous defectors from the Kim family’s isolated totalitarian state. But in recent years, she has added a new postscript. ”And now,” she told the crowd in Long Island City last weekend, ”I see the same thing in America.”… Ms. Park’s transformation from celebrity defector to loud critic of liberal identity politics is extraordinarily rare. Very few of the tens of thousands of people who have fled North Korea wade into domestic politics in the countries where they have taken refuge. But in an American political climate that rewards hyperbole and alarm, Ms. Park, who became a U.S. citizen in 2021, has found a lucrative niche… Her recent trajectory has drawn winces from some past allies and supporters, who worry about the toll that her dive into the American culture wars may take on her effectiveness as a human rights advocate. And some observers of her career, noting her history of reinvention and questions raised about the accuracy of her account, have lifted an eyebrow at her latest act.

Leftists despise her for speaking out.

It rules how conservatives who pretend to be smart are so willing to listen to any stupid bullshit Yeonmi Park says. https://t.co/dh2PnufHW3 — Jonathan Kennedy (@getradified) June 21, 2023

Too funny there are still people who believe Yeonmi Park. Of course they also believe that Communism is bad lmao https://t.co/4NDoeln94V — The Compliant Golden-Hooped Rod Swinger (@abovetheclouds) June 23, 2023

This is why they don’t like her:

.@YeonmiParkNK discusses the irony of purple-haired college students saying capitalism is evil. #YWLS2023 pic.twitter.com/ihKBi8hqd8 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) June 10, 2023

Anyone who becomes an effective voice against the goals of the left becomes a target.

Even an innocent woman who escaped from a communist hellhole.