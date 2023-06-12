Leftists Apocalyptic After Trump-Appointed Judge Assigned to Jack Smith’s Case in Florida

US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, Aileen Cannon, will be assigned to oversee President Trump’s federal case in Miami.

President Trump Thursday evening announced he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Trump was hit with a 37-count indictment – 31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other counts including conspiracy, false statements, etc.

A Trump-appointed federal judge was assigned to the Florida case and it’s all hands on deck to force her to recuse herself.

The left is criticizing this appointment because Judge Cannon previously appointed a “special master” to review the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Leftists are losing their minds and calling on Aileen Cannon to recuse herself from the case.

Obama’s corrupt Attorney General Eric Holder told Jen Psaki on Sunday that he doesn’t have confidence in Aileen Cannon’s ability to be fair.

“I’m concerned about her handling this case…I don’t have confidence in her abilities to be fair or to be seen as fair,” Holder said of Judge Aileen Cannon.

WATCH:

"I'm concerned about her handling this case…I don't have confidence in her abilities to be fair or to be seen as fair."@EricHolder to @jrpsaki on Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon. pic.twitter.com/3oztHcWswm — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 11, 2023

The haters at far–left Slate accused Aileen Cannon of ‘lacking principle’ and claimed she doesn’t have the capacity to experience shame.

Vanity Fair wrote a nasty hit piece on Aileen Cannon and criticized her for appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The Associated Press argued Aileen Cannon should recuse herself.

Where were all of these left-wing hacks when TWO OBAMA JUDGES were assigned to Jack Smith’s cases up in Washington DC?

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, was first assigned to oversee Jack Smith’s classified documents case and January 6 case against Trump.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Trump at every turn!

In fact, Judge Howell previously ordered Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney client privilege in a ruling.

Howell ruled DOJ prosecutors ‘met the threshold for the crime-fraud exception’ for Trump’s attorney.



Judge Beryl Howell

President Trump’s lawyers appealed the ruling by Judge Beryl Howell, however the DC Court of Appeals stayed the ruling.

The three-judge panel that ruled in favor of special counsel Jack Smith was STACKED WITH OBAMA AND BIDEN JUDGES!

It gets worse.

A new judge was assigned to oversee Jack Smith’s cases against Trump in DC after Beryl Howell’s term as chief judge expired – AND IT IS ANOTHER OBAMA JUDGE!

Judge James Boasberg, also an Obama appointee, is now overseeing Jack Smith’s cases against Trump.

Not a peep from the media about the Obama judges ruling against Trump at every turn.