New Details Emerge About The Plane That Crashed In Virginia, Shortly After Sonic Boom

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, The FAA has confirmed a Cessna Citation crashed into the mountainous region of Southwest Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around the same time a sonic boom was heard in various parts around the DMV.

CNN has reported that a US official has confirmed US fighter jets were the culprits behind the sonic boom after US fighter jets responded to a Cessna Citation that was flying off course around the DC metropolitan area.

US F-16 fighter jets scrambled and caused a sonic boom while responding to an aircraft that ultimately crashed in southwest Virginia, official says. https://t.co/221OBfIWyo — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 4, 2023

The aircraft that crashed was registered under FAA records as N611VG and according to The Mirror the Cessna Citation is owned by Encore Motors of Melbourne.

⚠️BREAKING: Crashed plane privately owned by Encore Motors Of Melbourne, Florida https://t.co/wU2i26TGvl — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) June 4, 2023

Per The Mirror:

Public government records say the aircraft was owned by Encore Motors of Melbourne, which company records say Barbara Rumpel is president of. It is not known who was on the aircraft at the time, however. A woman by the same name is also on the NRA board of directors for 2023 and served on Donald Trump’s 2nd Amendment Coalition – but it has not been confirmed they are the same person.

