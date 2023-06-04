DC Boom Mystery Deepens: Reports Jets Scrambled for Plane Headed to Nation’s Capital; Plane Later Crashed in Rural Virginia

A loud explosion caused panic in the Washington, D.C. area Sunday afternoon. Flight trackers posted images of a private plane on the east coast that over-flew its destination, turned back and headed toward Washington, D.C. That reportedly prompted jets to be scrambled from to intercept the plane. Tracking shows the plane flew over D.C. and crashed in rural Virginia near Staunton.

Pretty sure we're sadly watching an aircraft about to be shot down. Overflow destination, never descended, NORDO, and headed right towards DC. N611VG #aviation @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/pJj21DjZ4x — Rob ✝️🇺🇸 (@AVintageAviator) June 4, 2023

Looks like they allowed aircraft to fly unresponsive right over downtown DC. pic.twitter.com/UMT3Wc1blO — Rob ✝️🇺🇸 (@AVintageAviator) June 4, 2023

Aircraft just crashed near Staunton, VA — Rob ✝️🇺🇸 (@AVintageAviator) June 4, 2023

After deviating from its planned landing in Ronkonkoma, NY, N611VG a Cessna C560 jet flew right over Washington DC before contact was lost near Montebello, VA. Reports of a sonic boom were heard in the DC area, one could presume jets were scrambled to get eyes on the situatio. pic.twitter.com/9pRDw79o6h — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) June 4, 2023

Annapolis, Maryland officials confirmed a sonic boom took place Sunday afternoon, explaining it was an authorized DOD flight, “The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time.”

The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time. — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) June 4, 2023

It appears officials chose to let the plane fly over D.C. without alerting the public and without shooting it down, even with Joe Biden reportedly staying in D.C. this weekend.

BREAKING NEWS : we are getting reports that a Aircraft just crashed near Staunton, VA Fighter Jets didn't shoot it down after it was flying to low past Washington D.C. Unclear how many people were on board. — Killmoenetwork inc. (@Killmoenetwork) June 4, 2023

Initial reports blamed the sonic boom on an Air National Guard exercise over Chesapeake Bay.

Oops. DC Air National Guard and an F-16 from Atlantic City. I think the AC F-16 went supersonic, according to the brilliant folks over at RadioReference. https://t.co/9tLO0W98t6 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 4, 2023

Home door video captured the sonic boom.

Biden’s published schedule showed no travel this weekend.

UPDATE: FAA statement confirms crash.

Northern Command working on a statement:

Officials say @USNorthernCmd is working on statement for #sonicboom Also have this from #FAA –

A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain in sparsely populated area of SW Va at ~3pm today. Took off from Elizabethton, TN, bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport, NY — Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) June 4, 2023

Video of alleged track of plane.