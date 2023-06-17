DC Comic Book About Gay Superhero Couple Features Sex Scenes, Child at Pride Parade

by

A DC comic book about a same-sex superhero couple features sex scenes and a child at a Pride parade.

The latest installment of “Midnighter and Apollo” is part of DC Pride 2023, a collection of comic books featuring gay and transgender stories, including the relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.

“Let the the whole world know — the bigots, the cowards, and the kids who need it… Show them that our love is real. Show them that it’s powerful. We’ll never back down, and we’re not afraid of fighting back,” DC Comics tweeted, quoting the new Midnighter and Apollo comic.

The comic features a little girl waving a Pride flag at a parade.

According to a report from Breitbart News, “DC Pride 2023 was released in May and sold out. A reprint will go on sale July 11, DC Comics said.”

 

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.