DC Comic Book About Gay Superhero Couple Features Sex Scenes, Child at Pride Parade

A DC comic book about a same-sex superhero couple features sex scenes and a child at a Pride parade.

The latest installment of “Midnighter and Apollo” is part of DC Pride 2023, a collection of comic books featuring gay and transgender stories, including the relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.

There are some more explicit scenes in botj but never life they did for the straight characters tho. The most explicit scenes are in “Midnighter” vol 2, and “Midnighter and Apollo”, like those :3 pic.twitter.com/D9TeeM0TqA — 🌒MidnighterAndApollo☀️ unofficial (@MidNApollo) June 10, 2023

“Let the the whole world know — the bigots, the cowards, and the kids who need it… Show them that our love is real. Show them that it’s powerful. We’ll never back down, and we’re not afraid of fighting back,” DC Comics tweeted, quoting the new Midnighter and Apollo comic.

The comic features a little girl waving a Pride flag at a parade.

Preview of Midnighter and Apollo in DC Pride 2023 pic.twitter.com/2VeZS8F8ms — daily lucas trent 🌒 (@wsmidnighter) April 28, 2023

According to a report from Breitbart News, “DC Pride 2023 was released in May and sold out. A reprint will go on sale July 11, DC Comics said.”