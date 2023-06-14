NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE? Emergency Medicine Specialists Expose Cops’ FAILED Attempt To Revive Roseanne Boyland On January 6: ‘The Way This Code Was Run This Patient Had No Chance To Survive’… ‘I’ve Never Seen Anybody Do That’

If Roseanne Boyland, one of four Trump supporters who died at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was still alive when police dragged her unconscious body into the Capitol building, the “absolute failure” of law enforcement officials and paramedics to administer basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation properly was a “guaranteed” death sentence, medical experts warn.

Metropolitan Police Department bodycam footage obtained by The Gateway Pundit showcases the inability of law enforcement officials and paramedics to properly operate an automated external defibrillator, perform chest compression and intubate a dying patient as they scurried to render Boyland aid during the riot.

“She’s unconscious!” an officer exclaimed at approximately 4:30 p.m. on January 6, as a group that included tactical officers from U.S. Park Police, MPD, and U.S. Capitol Police dragged Boyland feet-first to the Lower West Terrace from outside the tunnel where she was trampled, tear-gassed and beat while unconscious by Officer Lila Morris.

WATCH:

“She’s getting cold,” an officer declares. Moments later, the Park Police officer intubates, Boyland, inserting a breathing tube down her throat and connecting it to a resuscitation bag.

Agonal respiration, shallow and intermittent breaths, are a sign that a person is near death and also indicate the brain is still alive, according to WebMD.

At Beaver and the tactical team scramble to activate the AED, they neglect to provide Boyland rescue breaths and repeatedly stopped chest compressions, aberrations of critical CPR protocol that doctors contend would render an alive patient brain dead.

“I don’t know how you do it,” Beaver said while frantically breaking the AED apart. “I don’t know how to do it.”

“Where is the thing at? How do you get it out?” Officer Beaver asks her colleague while fidgeting with deliberator pads. “How do you get it out?

At 4:32 p.m., Officer Sarah Beaver is seen struggling to operate an AED to perform resuscitation procedures on Boyland. She initially struggles to even power the device on.

“Gross medical negligence” by police killed Boyland if she was not dead prior to the resuscitation effort, contend veteran emergency medicine specialists who examined footage capturing the rescue response.

The tactical team repeatedly stopped CPR compressions for more than 10-second lapses, a breach of basic protocol that renders a patient who had a chance to live “brain dead,” Dr. Ben Marble, who provided frontline care in the emergency room for over 20 years told TGP in an exclusive interview.

“It’s tragic really. This will be a great example in CPR classes going forward of everything not do — don’t do it like this,” the medical doctor explained. “Nobody is breathing for her, is the biggest problem I see here.

“They kept stopping CPR — they did not give any rescue breaths until at least five minutes into the video. — that’s brain-dead. If you don’t breathe for somebody, they are not getting oxygen to their brains. The whole point of CPR is to pump the blood, oxygenated blood to the body to keep circulation going to the organs and to the body and the brain. If your brain goes without oxygen for more than about four minutes, you’re brain-dead. That one move alone — not giving any breaths until five minutes after they began CPR, that basically was a dead patient at that point, just the lack of giving breaths,” he continued. “They kept stopping the chest compressions — you are not supposed to stop for more than 10 seconds. They were stopping for, like, half a minute at a time or even longer.”

WATCH:

While the officers wrestled with defibrillator pads, they may have been able to assure blood was circulating to Boyland’s brain and organs if they had prioritized chest compressions and provided her rescue breaths.

“Not giving a patient who you are doing CPR on breaths, that’s a good way to kill them,” Dr. Marble said. “You have to breathe for the patient. When the patient can’t breathe for themselves, it’s your job to breathe for them if you are actually trying to save their life and nobody was doing that.

“The person picking up the defibrillator kept saying, ‘I don’t know how to do it.’ Clearly, that person didn’t know how to operate the machinery. So, if you don’t know how to operate it, you need to get out of the way and let somebody who knows what they are doing take over. Meanwhile, they are doing CPR, but look, the body stopped bouncing — they stopped. You can count how long they stopped. They are fidgeting with the different deliberator pads, trying to figure out how to do it — they make this so simple that a third grader should be able to put these on. It’s not that complicated. These police officers are supposed to be trained in this. I know they all have to take CPR classes.”

Police also improperly intubated Boyland, the My Free Doctor founder continued.

“When somebody finally intubated the patient, they put an endotracheal tube down her throat, and then they were trying to bag bill it over the top of the endotracheal tube — I’ve never seen anybody do that,” Dr. Marble said. “That’s not how it’s supposed to work. You connect the bag to the endotracheal tube. They basically did that, but at first, they were trying to bag it over the tube. Again, I’ve never seen anybody do that.

“They didn’t start any IV. The person operating the defibrillator didn’t know how to operate it.”

Marble blasted the police force for remaining masked while failing to provide Boyland adequate CPR.

“Notice how they are all wearing masks. If you’ve got a mask on, you can’t give rescue breaths because you’ve got a mask covering your own face,” he said. “They started doing that because of Covid — nobody wants to do mouth-to-mouth anymore because of ‘contagious illnesses,’ which is just ridiculous.”

“It’s ABC — airway, breathing, circulation. Circulation is the third thing. The first thing you do is the airway, and the second thing you do is breathe for the person. Some of these guidelines changed recently, over the past few years. Why? Not because of good medicine, but because of political correctness and the fear of contagious illness and things of that nature.”

Footage documenting police struggling to resuscitate Boyland was first published by The Epoch Times in March. The publication heavily blurred the footage, obscuring the extent medical providers had no idea what they were doing and did not include official medical analysis in its exposé of the tragic situation.

A combat medic also provided an assessment of the police effort to resuscitate Boyland and warned the litany of improperly administered protocols is “sheer medical negligence.”

The medic who has worked for the US Department of the Navy for over 35 years asked for her name to be withheld to avoid revocation of her security clearance and getting doxxed by sedition hunters.

Chest compressions are supposed to be administered on the sternum center, between the breast and the nipple line. But, officers conducting the life-saving procedure on Boyland used improper hand placement and instead compressed Boyland’s left breast, the frontline emergency medicine specialist explained in an exclusive interview with TGP.

Chest compressions must be “exact” especially with somebody who doesn’t have a pulse,” she said.

When performing CPR, you must “maintain chest compressions and rescue breaths consistently until additional help arrives and you’re able to set up an AED. What I’m seeing here is they’re going into the AED, but they go onto the wrong side. Not to mention, you can hear the officer stating, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’ ‘I don’t know how to use this.

“If you can see the hand placement of the CPR that’s being provided to Boyland, they are not focused on the sternum, but on the ribcage primarily over the left breast. Proper hand placement is crucial to saving a patient’s life.”

The blurred version of the incident “does not expose how the compressions were not consistent and that the hand placement was incorrect,” the war veteran continued.

“Blurring it out in that report does not show the extent of the negligence and the lack of training and the incompetence of the police officers performing CPR — which is something they’re supposed to be trained to know how to do — or lack thereof,” she said. “The blurring doesn’t show that there were no rescue breaths given for a very delayed time. All albeit The Epoch Times was trying to protect her, you know, keep her dignity.

Police established airway after the inconsistent compressions and wasting time incorrectly using the AED, when they should have consistently begun rescue breaths from the start, the combat medic argued, echoing Dr. Marble’s evaluation.

“They’re clearly not familiar with the AED and how it works. Anybody who works in public service, especially federal employees, is required by law to be current in CPR training once a year, which includes the use of an AED. One officer had to stop doing compressions to be able to show them how to open the AED up to the correct side. He should have never stopped compressions on her chest to be able to stop and be able to show them how to use the AED properly,” she said. “I understand there’s a sense of panic. The fact is, they are not familiar with CPR. The fact is, they did not know what they were doing. They have not been trained. They should have been doing rescue breaths the whole time.”

“The Ambu bag, they can’t open it. Had they been taught CPR, they’d know how to open it. Between the mask placement, not being able to use the Ambu bag properly, hand placement for chest compressions, and inconsistent chest compressions, It’s just gross negligence. These officers — I don’t know who signed off on their training. The first AED machine looked like it wasn’t working. The second one they really didn’t utilize. So at this point, it’s just you know, it’s unfortunate.

“Who signed off on their CPR training? Who put these officers on duty not knowing what the qualifications of their training are and then place them in a situation where they didn’t know what they were doing? Somebody may or may not have died because of their lack of experience and or training. God forbid, this was a car crash and these officers perform that the way and that person died because of their inability to perform CPR. The same applies in this situation, protester or not.”

Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was the last of four people who died at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

As police teargassed and beat protesters in a narrow, congested tunnel outside the Capitol building, protesters became desperate for air. Boyland was one of the first to fall to the ground. According to eyewitnesses, she became trapped as other protesters were pushed by police or fell on her.

Footage documenting Morris beating Boyland can be seen in slow motion in the video below.

WATCH:

Officer Beaver’s bodycam captured the gas deployment at 4:20 p.m. Some of the gas blew backward into the Capitol.

At 4:21 p.m., Beaver’s bodycam captured the voice of a man shouting, “Oh God, a woman’s down!”

“A woman’s being trampled!” the same man shouted 30 seconds later.

Another protester shouted at police at 4:24 p.m., “You’re killing people!”

At 4:26, Boyland’s friend, Justin Winchell, shouted, “My God! She’s dead! She’s dead! Rose!”

“Rosanne! I need somebody!” Winchell cried out. “She’s dead! … I need somebody! I need medics!”

Protesters begged police for medical help outside the tunnel in which Boyland was trampled, but their pleas were ignored.

WATCH:

J6 defendants Justin Jersey, Jake Lang, Jonathan Mellis, Jack Whitton, Scott Miller, Ronald McAbee, Michael Lopatic and Jeffrey Sabol maintain they are charged with assault after attempting to stop police from beating Boyland and defending other protesters on the ground who police relentlessly beat down.

WATCH:

Immediately upon entering the tunnel, Officer Lila Morris picked up a wooden stick from the ground and began violently striking protesters. Morris is seen in bodycam videos striking Boyland with the stick as she lay unconscious, hitting Boyland once in the ribs and twice in the head.

One of the men who nearly died alongside Boyland insists Capitol Police killed her. Anderson told TGP he thought he was going to get killed by police and held Boyland’s hand as they both lay on the ground.

At approximately 4:30 pm, bystanders carried Boyland to the police line and set her directly in front of the officers.

“Get a medic!” protester Ronald McAbee shouted.

The Metropolitan Police Department determined that Morris’ actions were “objectively reasonable,” and she was not charged or disciplined for striking Boyland as she lay motionless.

In February 2021, Morris was honored at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida in February for her “heroism” at the Capitol and revered as a “superhero” by the District of Columbia’s Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser.