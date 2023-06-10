MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow Joins Geraldo – Suggests DOJ Should Offer Trump Plea Deal That Prevents Him From Running in 2024 (VIDEO)

MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow unknowingly confirmed what President Trump has been saying for the last several years and that is the DOJ’s constant investigations against him are just another way to stop him from running for office.

Maddow during a recent airing of The Last Word asked MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell if the DOJ will consider a plea deal that prevents Trump from running for office again.

O’Donnell responded to Maddow’s question by saying “I imagine if anything like that happened it would have to come from the defense side of the negotiation.”

He continued “Otherwise it would put the Justice Department in this position that Donald Trump claims they are in.”

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt and investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald both pointed out Maddow said the quiet part out loud.

Geraldo said the same thing today – via Catturd.

In total Trump faces 37 count indictment which includes an alleged violation of the Espionage Act Presidential Records Act.

They Want Trump to Die in Prison: Report Reveals How Many Years President Trump Faces in Prison If Convicted

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

