MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow Joins Geraldo – Suggests DOJ Should Offer Trump Plea Deal That Prevents Him From Running in 2024 (VIDEO)

MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow unknowingly confirmed what President Trump has been saying for the last several years and that is the DOJ’s constant investigations against him are just another way to stop him from running for office.

Maddow during a recent airing of The Last Word asked MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell if the DOJ will consider a plea deal that prevents Trump from running for office again.

O’Donnell responded to Maddow’s question by saying “I imagine if anything like that happened it would have to come from the defense side of the negotiation.”

He continued “Otherwise it would put the Justice Department in this position that Donald Trump claims they are in.”

WATCH:

Trump-Russia conspiracy theorist @Maddow says "you have to wonder" if the DOJ would drop Trump's case in exchange for him never "running for office again." @Lawrence reminds her that this is exactly what Trump accuses the DOJ of trying to achieve: pic.twitter.com/ivP9pGSCSJ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) June 9, 2023

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt and investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald both pointed out Maddow said the quiet part out loud.

LOOK:

This is hilarious. Quiet part out loud x100 https://t.co/q5JnRhJoJA — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 9, 2023

Most accurate reporting MSNBC has done in years — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) June 9, 2023

Geraldo said the same thing today – via Catturd.

When they say their evil plan out loud. https://t.co/HQxbt9E54w — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 10, 2023

In total Trump faces 37 count indictment which includes an alleged violation of the Espionage Act Presidential Records Act.

READ MORE: