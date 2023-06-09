MORE GASLIGHTING: Federal Indictment Shows Boxes of Documents Stored in Mar-a-Lago Bathroom

The Trump indictment was released on Friday.

President Trump was hit with 37 federal counts – 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, maximum: 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine. Counts: 32, conspiracy to obstruct justice, max 20 yrs, $250K; 33, withholding a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 34, corruptly concealing a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 35, concealing a document in a federal investigation, max 20 yrs, $250K; 36, scheme to conceal, max 5 yrs, $250K; and 37, false statements and representations, max 5yrs, $250K.

Trump’s aide and valet driver Walt Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The federal indictment showed photos of boxes of documents stored in a bathroom inside of Mar-a-Lago.

The media is going apocalyptic over the boxes full of personal records and mementos stored in the shower.

There is also a photograph of boxes in Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom.

The indictment revealed some of the text messages exchanged with Trump aides regarding the boxes stored at Mar-a-Lago.

“Woah!! Ok so potus specifically asked Walt for those boxes to be in the business center because they are his ‘papers,’” a Trump employee texted to another, referring to Walt Nauta.

“There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is,” one employee texted. “Is it only his papers he cares about? Theres some other stuff in there that are not papers. Could that go to storage? Or does he want everything in there on property.”

“Yes,” another aide responded. “Anything that’s not the beautiful mind paper boxes can definitely go to storage.”

Meanwhile Joe Biden stored classified information in his Delaware garage where his son Hunter had access to the materials.