Migrant smuggling “influencers” advertising their services have tens of thousands of followers on YouTube and TikTok, a new report has revealed.

According to a report from the New York Post, “the cartel-linked human smugglers, known as coyotes in Spanish, post high-quality promo videos showing them escorting migrants across rivers and customers smiling inside secret ‘stash houses’ once purportedly over the border.”

Soy Xulen, whose YouTube handle is @ELINMIGRANTEAVENTURERO, which translates to “the migrant adventurer,” told a reporter from the Post that he charges 180,000 Mexican pesos (around $10,500) to help someone illegally cross the border.

Xulen’s YouTube channel has nearly 13 million views and claims to be “documenting the migrant experience.”

“How about My people! I like to share moments captured on camera at the precise moment,” his YouTube channel description reads. “The simple reason is to share life and everything that we Latinos (legal, undocumented) and Americans have in the USA, so my dear friends, I hope it is to your liking.”

The videos brazenly feature Xulen helping people cross the border and get to safe houses in the United States.

The report added that “a TikTok search using keywords such as ‘sueno americano’ (‘American dream’), ‘levanto’ (‘pick up’) and ‘inmigrantes’ (‘immigrants’) revealed dozens more accounts of suspected coyotes.”

“The reels included everything from footage of young migrants floating on a blow-up raft and inner tube across the Rio Grande to coyotes coming to a hole in a border fence and flashing stacks of cash in a moving vehicle, with hashtags such as #bienpagado (#wellpaid).”

The videos advertise crossing the border as an adrenaline-pumping adventure instead of a treacherous and illegal journey.

Former Border Patrol Agent Thaddeus Cleveland told The Post that the coyotes aren’t concerned about hiding their faces because the money they can make is worth the risk.

“You’d think they’d have better operational security online, but they’ve been so successful that they are more and more brazen to brag about it and rub it on our faces,” he said. “For the most part, they’re probably making it [into the US].”

The Post reported Xulen to federal authorities.