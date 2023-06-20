Marxist Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband Comes from Line of Slavers

What a strange coincidence. Marxist Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a far left crackpot. During her hearings before the US Senate Ketanji Brown Jackson could not define what a “woman” was. It was beyond her scope of expertise. During a recent Supreme Court Case Ketanji Brown Jackson argued that Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is fodder for white supremacists.

Obviously, she is not taken seriously by the public at large.

Since she is so obsessed with race and racism it probably came as a surprise when she found out recently her white husband comes from a line of slavers.

FOX News reported:

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s marriage to her husband and familial history was dissected by The Washington Post in an article from Monday about slavery. The article was headlined, “Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ancestors were enslaved. Her husband’s were enslavers,” and detailed the ancestral history of slavery and enslavement in the families of the justice and her husband, Patrick Jackson. “When John Greene, believed to be an ancestor of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, got off a schooner from Trinidad in Charleston, S.C., he was immediately enslaved and dispatched to a plantation, according to family lore. When John Howland, the 10th-great-grandfather of Jackson’s husband, Patrick Jackson, disembarked the Mayflower at Plymouth, Mass., he was given housing and several acres,” The Washington Post wrote… … The paper cited Christopher C. Child, senior genealogist with the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston, who found that Patrick Jackson’s “great-great-great-great grandfather Peter Chardon Brooks was the richest man in New England when he died, having made his fortune insuring ships, including some involved in the slave trade.”

Maybe he should pay her reparations?