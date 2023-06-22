Marxist Democrat Cori Bush Calls President Trump the “White Supremacist-in-Chief” – And It’s Not the First Time She Hurled the Racist Slur at a Politician!

by

The last time we heard from Marxist radical Cori Bush she was pushing a $14 trillion bill for federal reparations.

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution demanding what is estimated to be $14 trillion in federal reparations.

Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman and Barbara Lee unveiled the resolution in May.

Bush said black people ‘continue to live under slavery’ because of the black-white wealth gap.
What an idiot.

It’s been a few weeks since Cori Bush made headlines for saying something asinine so today Cori Bush called President Trump the “former white supremacist-in-chief” during the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

What a disgrace.

This was not the first time Bush hurled the white supremacist label at someone she opposes.  In January Cori Bush called black Rep. Byron Donalds a white supremacist.  Rep. Byron Donalds later challenged Cori Bush to a debate. She declined, of course.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.