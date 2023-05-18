‘Trauma Lives in the Black Body’ – Cori Bush, Dem Reps Call For $14 Trillion in Federal Reparations to Compensate Descendants of Enslaved Africans

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution demanding what is estimated to be $14 trillion in federal reparations.

Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman and Barbara Lee unveiled the resolution on Wednesday.

Bush said black people ‘continue to live under slavery’ because of the black-white wealth gap.

Rep. Bowman said, “Trauma lives in the black body.”

“Research has shown this from generation to generation trauma lives in the body and lives in the blood vessels and lives in the DNA and the cells and the mind,” Bowman said, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reported: