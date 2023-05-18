‘Trauma Lives in the Black Body’ – Cori Bush, Dem Reps Call For $14 Trillion in Federal Reparations to Compensate Descendants of Enslaved Africans

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution demanding what is estimated to be $14 trillion in federal reparations.
Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman and Barbara Lee unveiled the resolution on Wednesday.
Bush said black people ‘continue to live under slavery’ because of the black-white wealth gap.
Rep. Bowman said, “Trauma lives in the black body.”
“Research has shown this from generation to generation trauma lives in the body and lives in the blood vessels and lives in the DNA and the cells and the mind,” Bowman said, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail reported:
A number of House Democrats led by Rep. Cori Bush introduced a resolution Thursday to reignite a push for federal reparations that would amount to over half the U.S. GDP.
The resolution states that the U.S. has a ‘legal and moral’ obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of black people and calls for $14 trillion to be paid – ‘at least the amount of the black white wealth gap,’ Bush told DailyMail.com during a press conference.
The entire U.S. GDP was $25 trillion in 2022. The U.S. is already $31.4 trillion in debt and lawmakers are currently engaged in tedious negotiations over where to cut the budget so they can raise the debt limit.
The $14 trillion figure is in line with the findings of Duke University professor and economist William ‘Sandy’ Darity, who estimates the wealth gap is in excess of $300,000 per person and there are roughly 40 million black people whose ancestors were enslaved in the U.S.