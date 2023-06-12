LOOK: Internet Users Post Multiple Memes of Joe Biden In Jester Attire After White House “Pride Month” Gaffe

Joe Biden opened himself up to widespread ridicule online after making a particularly brutal gaffe (what else is new?) Saturday at the White House.

As Cristina Laila reported, Joe and Jill Biden hosted a “pride month” celebration picnic on the South Lawn to honor LGBTQ Americans.

While Biden had several verbal slip-ups throughout the speech, his worst error was when he referred to transgender Americans as “transjester.”

“I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans — transgender Americans — serving in the United States military, Biden said.

WATCH:

The White House naturally attempted to whitewash Biden’s error. They edited the White House transcript to read “transgester” instead of transjester (his actual word).

Unfortunately for the Biden regime, the Internet is forever. Users posted multiple memes showing Biden in court jester attire following his latest embarrassment.

Here are the most creative ones: