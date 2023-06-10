Biden at Pride Month Event at White House: “I Was Proud to Have Ended the Ban on Transjester – Transgender Americans” in the Military (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Saturday hosted a ‘pride month’ celebration picnic on the South Lawn at the White House.

The White House unfurled an LGBTQ+ flag next to an American flag at the White House.

Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and bizarre stories.

Joe Biden again told the story about seeing “two well dressed men standing on the corner” kissing each other decades ago in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I’d never seen that before!” Biden said.

Even the far-left Washington Post fact-checkers doubted this story.

Biden struggled through his speech.

“I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans — transgender Americans — serving in the United States military,” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: