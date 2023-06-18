Look Ahead America Offering $1,000 Rewards for Asking Presidential Candidates About January 6 Prisoners

Look Ahead America has announced that they will pay $1000 rewards to anyone who asks a presidential candidate about the January 6 prisoners.

The organization is looking for people to ask House, Senate, or presidential candidates: “What are you going to do for the January 6th political prisoners, especially those who haven’t been charged with violent acts?”

I want to pay you $1000. Be the first to ask a presidential candidate the J6 Question and send the video to @LookAheadOrg. Details in video below and at https://t.co/sMZ6xyznUJ. pic.twitter.com/h1JrH65Nu1 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) June 14, 2023

“Note that the $1000 bounty will be awarded to the first to submit exclusive video to us posing the J6 Question to each of the following presidential candidates: Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tim Hutchinson, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, and Cornell West,” Look Ahead America said on their website.

The organization has set up a form on its website for people to submit the video footage.

The non-profit’s mission is to “organize and guide patriotic citizens in lobbying their state legislatures and local governments on America First initiatives like fighting corporate censorship and ensuring voter integrity.”

Matt Braynard, Executive Director of LAA, told the Gateway Pundit that he believes the January 6 prisoners are the most important civil rights issue this nation faces.

“Thanks to the help of our volunteers, we will publicize and share these answers so that voters can make an informed decision about where these candidates for the highest office in the land stand on the most important civil rights issue of our day,” Braynard said.