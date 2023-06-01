LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Former US Capitol Police Lt. Tarik Johnson Blows the Whistle on January 6th at 7 PM ET

Tonight at 7pm, join Badlands Media and The Gateway Pundit as former US Capitol Police Lieutenant Tarik Johnson discusses the January 6th protest and why the US Capitol Police were wildly unprepared.

Tarik Johnson resigned from the US Capitol Police after more than 23 years of service after the events at our Capitol on January 6th.

He previously appeared on Tucker Tonight on FOX News to tell portions of his story. However, given recent developments and discoveries, there is new information that needs to be heard by the citizens of this country as well as our elected representatives.

Join us tonight here at 7PM EST as we explore how to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th!