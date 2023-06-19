Lindsey Graham Defends FBI, DOJ and the Two-Tiered Justice System – Accuses “Irresponsible” Republicans of Stoking Violence in Opposing Blatant DOJ Lawlessness

Lindsey Graham was shooting his mouth off again this weekend.
The South Carolina warmonger and serial liar claimed Republicans who speak out against the lawless Biden DOJ are stoking violence.
This comes after the Biden DOJ arrested President Trump, the top opposition candidate and leading candidate in the 2024 race, for committing the same “crime” that Joe Biden has been committing since 1974.
Lindsey says it’s “irresponsible” to use perceived violent overtones when speaking about the lawless Biden regime.
This is the same turncoat Republican who threatened to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of Trump but says NOTHING about braindead Democrats John Fetterman, Dianne Feinstein and Joe Biden who cannot complete a coherent sentence without assistance.
The Hill reported:
Some Republican senators are pumping the brakes on attempts by former President Trump and his allies to villainize the FBI and Department of Justice in the wake of a 37-count indictment against the former president.
Trump’s attacks on the FBI are becoming a dividing line in the GOP, just as his claims of widespread election fraud developed into a major fault line within the party in the 2022 midterm election.
Trump has ramped up his rhetoric targeting the Justice Department so aggressively that some lawmakers fear it could provoke violence. As a result, some are urging fellow Republicans to tone down their rhetoric.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said House Republicans who make statements with violent overtones are acting irresponsibly.
“They’re irresponsible to say that. There’s no violent solution to this problem,” Graham said.
Graham tried to talk down Trump allies who are comparing the federal indictment of the former president to an act of war by pointing out that Trump will have fair representation in court.
“We have a legal system. He’ll be represented, there will be appeals, this will go all the way to the Supreme Court,” he said. “There’s a belief on the Republican side that the law doesn’t apply equally to Republicans and Democrats, but that’s no reason to engage in violent activity.”
Graham made his comments to reporters after Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tweeted: “We have reached a new war phase” and vowed “an eye for an eye.”