Leopard Hunt: Ukrainian Crews Are Faking Tank Breakdowns To Escape From Frontline Combat – Russian Forces Search and Destroy German ‘Wunderwaffe’ in a Quest for Money Reward

Every few months, in the war in the Ukraine, the hopes of Ukrainians and their Western handlers are kindled with the imminent arrival of some miracle weapon (Wunderwaffe), that is to pave the way to a decisive victory against the Russian forces.

It was like that with Turkish UAV’s Bayraktars, with American Javelins and HIMARS. Needless to say, so far none of these technologies made a positive difference in the battlefield.

Worse, it now surfaces that some Ukrainian tank crews engaged in the counteroffensive are reportedly faking combat vehicle breakdowns to escape from confronting the Russian army.

Der Spiegel (Via Eurasian Times):

“The report quoted a 22-year-old loader, using the call sign Gudzik, as saying that some soldiers refuse to participate in the war, and some simulate tank damage to avoid engaging in battle.

Spiegel report says that the three Leopard 2 crew members interviewed by the publication do not condemn the soldiers who refuse to participate in the war, as they understand the risks involved, acknowledging that if a Russian shell were to hit the turret of a combat vehicle, ‘then you [Tank operator] will become a pile of ashes’.”

During the attack, Ukrainian forces – who were trained for 45 days on the operation of the Leopards – face heavily mined fields by the Russian defenders, which are a significant threat to the attacking tanks with no air cover.

“[Der Spiegel] quoted the gunner ‘Misha’ as stating that the adversaries they are facing are not inexperienced fighters. ‘It’s not newcomers who are fighting on the other side. They would have fled if Leopard had fired at them. But these bastards are strong’, Misha added.”

Watch video: seemingly out-of-control Leopard smashes into burning Bradley tank.

As images of destroyed Leopards and Bradleys go around the world, there are already efforts on the way to send more German tanks to the slaughter. And not the new version of Leopards, either, but the first Leopards, with a square turret and a comparatively weak 105 mm cannon.

Riafan reported:

“The head of the German defense concern Rheinmetall AG, Armin Papperger, said that his company would not be able to deliver the Leopard tanks promised to Ukraine within the promised time. There are tanks, but they are in not very good condition, dismantled, rusted in some places and are in great need of repair. And this is a very complex business, requiring time, and most importantly – money.

[…] But something tells me that the reason is different. Armin Papperger fears for the reputation of his concern as a manufacturer of great weapons. Because the first photos and videos of burning Leopards, or even abandoned ones with broken tracks and running engines, are not good advertising for the concern. This is anti-advertising. The worst thing imaginable.

All sorts of German media, which praised the Leopard tanks in every way, played a bad service for the concern, presented them as an invincible weapon, from the mere sight of which the Russians would start to run away.”

With the failing counteroffensive, commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are throwing soldiers unaccompanied of any armored cover, and the staggering human losses are mounting.

Watch close up video of a destroyed Ukrainian Leopard tank:

So, it is hardly surprising that reports are incoming of desertions and mutinies among the Ukrainian troops.

It has also surfaced that Russian soldiers are ‘Leopard-mad’ for bonuses that they are paid for destroyed Leopard tanks, so it has become very dangerous to be a Leopard crewman.

Simplicius the Thinker:

“No confirmation so take it with a grain of salt, but another report is even wilder:

“… my brother was calling, a tanker on a Leopard. We are trying, he says, to break tanks. Sand is poured into the filter, it is driven backwards into the mine, and so on.

[…] ‘Muscovites have gone crazy , they only see the leopards – they make fun of what they can. Arta(artillery), hails(Grad), lancets, drones. They only shoot a Leopard . T-62, T-80 are almost not touched . That’s why guys don’t want to ride them. On a leopard – a suicide bomber without options. They say that Muscovites have some kind of stupid money for leopards, they get into fights over who took the leopard. Therefore – well, fuck him, it’s better to break it yourself…’.”