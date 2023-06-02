Kohl’s Stock Sinks 12% After Promoting Trans Theme Clothes for 3 Month Old Babies

Clothing retail store Kohl’s has joined Target and Bud Light as the latest company to be boycotted by Conservatives.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit last week, the clothing retail giant Kohl’s received major backlash after it was discovered the company was selling transgender-themed clothing for 3-month-year-old babies.

LOOK:

In case you need clothes for your Gay or Trans 3 month old, Kohl’s has you covered pic.twitter.com/N9liAriCzD — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 28, 2023

Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

As a result of Kohl’s pushing LGBTQ themed clothing to children the company’s stock has plummeted over 10%

Take a look at Kohl’s 5 day stock chart:

Per Market Watch:

Department-store chain Kohl’s Corp. appeared to be the latest retailer to face at least some online calls for a boycott over its sale of Pride-themed merchandise, following similar anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns against Bud Light and Target Corp. The scope and impact of the sentiment against Kohl’s was not yet clear. Kohl’s did not immediately respond to a request for more information. LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have described the recent boycott push against retailers and other brands as a coordinated effort.

Read our original report below: