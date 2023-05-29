Kohl’s Is Selling Transgender Themed Clothing For 3 Month Old Babies

It appears Kohl’s wants to follow in the footsteps of Target and Bud Light.

To commemorate “Pride Month” Kohl’s has released new LGBTQIA+ themed apparel for adults, children, and even babies.

The Twitter account End Wokeness made the discovery and tweeted out a photo of a display in Kohl’s that was advertising pride clothing and accessories.

Included in the display was some trans themed baby clothing that contained a dog with a trans flag and children waving LGBTQ flags on them.

LOOK:

Alex Lorusso who goes by the Twitter handle ALX, confirmed the merchandise is in fact from Kohl’s and was able to find the merchandise on Kohl’s website.

Kohl’s LGBTQIA+ section reads:

We are committed to amplifying and affirming the voices
of the LGBTQIA+ community, celebrating the joy that
comes from living authentically and unapologetically not
just this month, but all year long.

Right now Kohl’s stock is sitting at $20.03 a share that will probably change by tomorrow morning.

