Kohl’s Is Selling Transgender Themed Clothing For 3 Month Old Babies

It appears Kohl’s wants to follow in the footsteps of Target and Bud Light.

To commemorate “Pride Month” Kohl’s has released new LGBTQIA+ themed apparel for adults, children, and even babies.

The Twitter account End Wokeness made the discovery and tweeted out a photo of a display in Kohl’s that was advertising pride clothing and accessories.

Included in the display was some trans themed baby clothing that contained a dog with a trans flag and children waving LGBTQ flags on them.

LOOK:

Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

Alex Lorusso who goes by the Twitter handle ALX, confirmed the merchandise is in fact from Kohl’s and was able to find the merchandise on Kohl’s website.

In case you need clothes for your Gay or Trans 3 month old, Kohl’s has you covered pic.twitter.com/N9liAriCzD — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 28, 2023

Kohl’s LGBTQIA+ section reads:

We are committed to amplifying and affirming the voices

of the LGBTQIA+ community, celebrating the joy that

comes from living authentically and unapologetically not

just this month, but all year long.

Looks like Kohl’s didn’t learn a thing from Bud Lite and Target pic.twitter.com/qRzlmepW4B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

Right now Kohl’s stock is sitting at $20.03 a share that will probably change by tomorrow morning.