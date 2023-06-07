Kellyanne Conway Says Candidacy of Far Left Cornel West Could Decide Who Wins the Presidency in 2024 (VIDEO)

Kellyanne Conway recently shared some of her thoughts on the candidacy of far left Professor Cornel West.

During an appearance on FOX News on Tuesday, Conway suggested that West’s candidacy could decide the presidency in the same way that Ross Perot did in 1992.

In other words, if Cornel West peels off enough votes from Biden, it could swing the race.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

KELLYANNE CONWAY:Even if you don’t become president, you as a third-party candidate spoiler can decide who is the president. This happened in 1992 when we had Bush-41 as the incumbent and a guy named Bill Clinton, the Arkansas governor, got elected with 43.5% of the vote because Ross Perot got 19% of the popular vote, even though he didn’t rack up any electoral votes. If you play to win and you are Cornel West, and you are still not satisfied with the trajectory of the Democratic Party being Progressive enough for you under a Biden/Harris administration, then you’ll run to the left of them. Number one. Number two, he will make a play for people who feel forgotten and abandoned by the Democratic Party and feel like nobody is listening to them and including them. It’s part of how Trump won in 2016, but I think he can do it from the left. Last point on this, we had an incumbent President Jimmy Carter in 1980 won 34/36 [primary] contests but Ted Kennedy won 12, including big states like California. And Ted Kennedy did not concede the nomination to Jimmy Carter until August or so, at the convention. Carter came out of that very damaged and as an incumbent president, lost to Ronald Reagan.

Watch the video below:

Kellyanne is exactly right about this.

As a result, expect to see Democrats and the media mount a major pressure campaign to get Cornel West out of the race.