A global cyberattack exploiting a flaw in widely-used software has struck several US federal government agencies, triggering an immediate and rigorous response from cybersecurity officials.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed the attacks in a statement to CNN.

“CISA is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions,” said Eric Goldstein, CISA’s Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”

The officials have yet to confirm whether the recent string of intrusions is the work of a Russian-speaking ransomware group claiming responsibility for a string of cyberattacks.

The Gateway Pundit reported Thursday that three notorious hacktivist groups, KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil, declared a cyber war on the West.

The three hacker groups declared their intention to unleash a massive cyber onslaught on the European banking system, threatening to bring it to its knees within “48 hours”(the information was relevant as of yesterday), Russian online newspaper Lenta.ru reported Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.