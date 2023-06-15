In an unprecedented move, the unification of three notorious hacktivist groups, KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil, declared a cyber war on European banks.

The three hacker groups declared their intention to unleash a massive cyber onslaught on the European banking system, threatening to bring it to its knees within “48 hours”(the information was relevant as of yesterday), Russian online newspaper Lenta.ru reported Wednesday.

In a published video, KillNet, a pro-Russian hacktivist group, made a chilling declaration, stating that their upcoming cyber attack is not a warning but a mere fact. “You have not faced such issues yet,” the representative of KillNet stated, indicating the severity of the planned attack.

“This is not a DDoS attack, games are over. “No money – no weapons – no Kyiv regime” – this formula will work,” the masked man in the video warned.

Killnet’s leader, who goes by the alias Killmilk, has confirmed to Lente.ru that plans for the attack are already underway. The attack, as he revealed, is set to commence within the “next 48 hours.”

According to Axios, Killnet briefly overloaded and took down the websites of some U.S. healthcare organizations earlier this year.

“The DDoS attacks came after Killnet threatened a long list of Western health care organizations last weekend in retaliation for continued NATO support of Ukraine,” the outlet reported.

REvil, the group who hacked the computers of Florida-based space and weapon-launch technology contractor HX5, which counts the Army, Navy, Air Force, and NASA, echoed KillNet’s sentiments.

A representative from REvil stated that the world has gone mad over money, accusing the European banking system of controlling the EU.

“No money – no problems. REvil is sufficiently familiar with Europe’s financial infrastructure,” the representative of REvil said, further intensifying the tension.

Anonymous Sudan, who takes credit for DDoS attacks against Microsoft Azure portal earlier this month, also pledged their support for the cyber attack. They warned that European financial institutions are about to face the strongest cyber attack in recent history, adding, ” “it will be too late to fix anything.”

“Many European banks will be targeted, and we will hit without mercy,” an Anonymous Sudan spokesman said.

WATCH: