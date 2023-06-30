Brazilian President Lula Who Was Backed by Biden and the CIA Announces He Is Proud to Be Called a Communist and Socialist (VIDEO)

In 2022 the Biden regime and Deep State worked to overthrow popular populist President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and make way for the communist Lula to return to office.

They started their preparations in 2021 when Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned Brazil’s President Bolsonaro not to mess with voting machines in the upcoming election.

There is no paper trail in Brazil’s elections, only voting machines. Jair Bolsonaro saw millions of supporters come out to his rallies. Lula, the communist felon, could not match Bolsonaro’s popularity. But in a twist of fate, Lula won on election day. Amazing! Where have we seen this before?

Following the suspicious election MILLIONS of Bolsonaro supporters protested in the streets of every major city for months. The international media ignored these protests for some reason. Lula was then inaugurated in January after the military failed to protect the country from the communist threat.

In January thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in Brazilia. Several violent communist protesters were later identified as paid activists.

Over a thousand protesters were locked up in an arena following the protests without trial. Just like we do in America under Joe Biden!

Since he entered office, Lula has worked tirelessly to reestablish relations with fellow Marxist regimes in the hemisphere. He invited failed Marxist Venezuelan dictator Maduro to Brazil and he went to prop up the communist regime in Cuba.

Earlier this week Brazilian President Lula da Silva announced he is a proud communist and socialist.

This is who the Biden regime and our CIA supported into office.

Via the Tupi Report.