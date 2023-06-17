Judge Napolitano and Larry Johnson Discuss General Milley’s Criminal Malpractice, Jack Teixeira and the Passing of Daniel Ellsberg

Let me start with the important and sad news marking the passing of Daniel Ellsberg. Dan leaves a legacy of greatness. He was kind, generous and moral. His decision to expose the massive lies told to the American public to justify the war in Vietnam changed his life and set an important benchmark regarding freedom of the press. Sadly, Dan’s death today coincides with a court decision in the U.K. that green lights the extradition of Julian Assange, another whistleblower who exposed U.S. lies about the war in Iraq and other national security issues.

You may not like Assange and you may object to his methods, but the core issue is that Assange is a journalist, albeit unconventional, and must not be held liable for publishing material that embarrassed the U.S. national security establishment. His only remaining hope is that his case will make it to the Supreme Court and that the nine Justices will rely on the Ellsberg precedent that upheld the right of the press to publish information the U.S. Government wanted to keep secret.

The Judge and I also discuss General Milley’s remarks this week at the press conference in Brussels following the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group and why I believe, along with others, that Milley is guilty of criminal conduct. Milley’s facilitation of a pseudo-military training program for Ukraine is akin to a bartender who continues to serve liquor to a visibly intoxicated customer and then hands the key to that drunk soul so that he can drive himself home. The bartender knows that a plastered client behind the wheel of an automobile represents a clear and present danger to the public. If the intoxicated driver kills someone by running a stoplight or T-boning a family van, that bartender shares criminal responsible for those deaths.

Milley and the rest of the NATO chiefs are giving the Ukrainians the means to commit suicide by offering superficial, inadequate training. They are supplying Ukraine with weapons and vehicles and are exhorting the Ukrainians to carry out military operations that the NATO leaders know have no chance of success.