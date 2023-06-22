Excellent! Judge in Flynn v. US Government Denies Defense Attempt to Move Case to DC, Case Will Remain in Florida

In March, The Gateway Pundit reported that General Michael Flynn is suing the DOJ, FBI and US government for “unjustified and illegal actions, including but not limited to malicious prosecution and abuse of process.”

Attorneys for the government attempted to have the cased moved from Florida to Washington, D.C.

This week, however, the judge in the case Flynn v. US has ordered that the venue will NOT change and will remain in Florida.

General Michael Flynn, a retired United States Army lieutenant general who was the 24th U.S. National Security Advisor for the first 22 days of the Trump administration, is suing the federal government for $50 million over the Justice Department’s criminal prosecution of him.

General Flynn was forced to resign in 2017 following screaming reports that he had lied regarding conversations with Sergey Kislyak, a Russian diplomat. This was while the Democrat Party, and highest levels of US intelligence. concocted an attempted coup to take down the sitting President based on what they knew was fraudulent accusations that Trump was Vladimir Putin’s stooge.

General Flynn was collateral damage.

After he was set up and removed from White House, Flynn was persecuted by lawless Judge Emmet Sullivan in a case that was dropped by the DOJ. But for months afterward, Judge Sullivan refused to dismiss the case.

Since that time, the American public learned through court proceedings that charges should never have been filed against General Flynn.

The full lawsuit is below:

General Michael Flynn Sues … by Jim Hoft

In rendering the decision to deny the government’s efforts to move the proceedings to D.C., UndercoverDC shares the following:

They also reaffirm that the government has offices in EVERY jurisdiction, and the only person who would be inconvenienced would be General Flynn, who would be forced to litigate outside of his home district. Plaintiff is awarded deference to choose venue. The government didn’t argue well enough to meet the burden for change of venue. The interest of justice weighs against moving the case to DC.

Read the judge’s decision below: