JUST OUT: General Michael Flynn Sues DOJ, FBI and US Government for $50 Million for Malicious Persecution and Gross Abuse of Power

General Michael Flynn is a retired United States Army lieutenant general who was the 24th U.S. National Security Advisor for the first 22 days of the Trump administration. General Flynn, a staunch Trump ally and confidante, was forced to resign in 2017 following screaming reports that he had lied regarding conversations with Sergey Kislyak, a Russian diplomat. This was while the Democrat Party and highest levels of US intelligence concocted an attempted coup to take down the sitting President based on what they knew was fraudulent accusations that Trump was Vladimir Putin’s stooge. General Michael Flynn was collateral damage. They had to remove him to get to Trump.

General Michael Flynn was a huge target of Barack Obama, Democrats, the Deep State, and crooked Judge Sullivan, after he joined with Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign for president. Obama particularly hated Flynn for pointing out the obvious during congressional testimony, that Antifa was sweeping across Syria-Iraq and Obama had no plan to prevent this.

After he was set up and removed from White House, Flynn was persecuted by lawless Judge Emmet Sullivan in a case that was dropped by the DOJ. But for months afterward, Judge Sullivan refused to dismiss the case. For some reason, this crooked leftist judge decided to pursue the charges himself knowing there was nothing there. President Trump eventually pardoned General Michael Flynn after the system persecuted him and failed him.

Since that time, the American public learned through court proceedings that charges should never have been filed against General Flynn.

On Friday, General Michael Flynn filed a lawsuit against his government. General Flynn is suing the government for “unjustified and illegal actions, including but not limited to malicious prosecution and abuse of process.”

From the lawsuit that was filed this moments ago:

This lawsuit seeks accountability and damages against the United States for these wrongs committed against General Flynn through its agents and agencies. Specifically, General Flynn seeks relief herein for Defendant’s agents and agencies’ violations of his constitutional and other legal rights in connection with this wrongful and malicious prosecution and gross abuse of process.

Here is the full copy of the lawsuit General Michael Flynn filed this afternoon in US federal court.

