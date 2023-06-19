Judge Bars Trump From Disclosing Certain Evidence in Jack Smith’s Classified Documents Case

Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department won the first round in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Joe Biden’s Justice Department on Friday harassed President Trump with another court filing in the classified documents case.

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to block Trump from releasing classified documents that will be shared with his lawyers.

Magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the initial FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, sided with Biden’s DOJ and issued a protective order barring Trump from disclosing certain evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Trump’s access to the documents will also be limited.

“The Discovery Materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court,” Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said in the protective order.

NBC News reported:

A federal judge issued a protective order Monday barring former President Donald Trump from disclosing — or keeping — evidence set to be turned over to him by the government in the classified documents case on social media. The order against Trump and Walt Nauta, his co-defendant in the criminal case alleging he mishandled national security information, prohibits them from sharing evidence federal investigators are set to begin turning over to their lawyers as part of the discovery process in the case. It bars them from disclosing information about the government’s evidence to people not directly involved in the case without explicit permission from a judge, and warns they could face criminal contempt charges if they violate the order. It also puts limits on Trump’s access to the material. “Defendants shall only have access to Discovery Materials under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff. Defendants shall not retain copies of Discovery Material,” the ruling said. The ruling largely tracks with a request for a protective order the government filed in the case on Friday. The government said in that filing that Trump and Nauta’s lawyers had “no objections to this motion or the protective order.”

President Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami last week.

Jack Smith hit Trump with a 37 count indictment related to classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and 6 process crimes.

Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was indicted along with President as a co-conspirator.