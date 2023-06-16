Biden’s DOJ Harasses Trump with Another Court Filing in Classified Documents Case

Joe Biden’s Justice Department on Friday harassed President Trump with another court filing in the classified documents case.

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to block Trump from releasing classified documents that will be shared with his lawyers.

Judge Cannon on Thursday ordered Trump’s lawyers representing the former president in Jack Smith’s classified documents case to obtain security clearances.

The protective order will be reviewed by magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the initial FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The Hill reported:

The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion seeking to block former President Trump from releasing any classified materials that will be shared with his legal team during his prosecution for the mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago, noting that some are still being used in the course of their investigation. The documents “include information pertaining to ongoing investigations” which could be used to further cases against uncharged individuals, the Department of Justice (DOJ) wrote. The suggested protective order, which will be reviewed by Judge Bruce Reinhart, would allow Trump to review the 31 documents the DOJ is using in the case only while in the presence of his attorneys. “Defendants shall only have access to Discovery Materials under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff. Defendants shall not retain copies of Discovery Material. Defendants may take notes regarding Discovery Materials, but such notes shall be stored securely by Defense Counsel,” the DOJ wrote.

President Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami last week.

Jack Smith hit Trump with a 37 count indictment related to classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and 6 process crimes.