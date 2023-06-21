NOT TODAY, SHIFTY SCHIFF… John Durham Slaps Down Serial Liar Adam Schiff (VIDEO)

Former special counsel John Durham will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning starting at 9 AM Eastern.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report earlier this month in his investigation on the launch of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax by top intelligence Durham concluded the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016. And the FBI still had no evidence when they opened the Mueller Special Counsel in 2017.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on zero evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle. This was a complete lie and there was not one item of intelligence to back it up.

The Crossfire Hurricane CI investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid for fake Russia dossier.

On Wednesday Durham testified before the House Judiciary Committee. During the testimony Adam Schiff, who lied to the American public repeatedly about Trump-Russia collusion, attempted to rewrite history and capture Durham in a lie. John Durham wasn’t having it.

Schiff is famous for his numerous lies about Trump and Russia.

Durham shut him down.

SCHIFF: “You also sought to get the Inspector General to change his conclusion…” DURHAM: “If you wanna go there, we asked the Inspector General to take a look at the intelligence…” SCHIFF: “You thought it was appropriate for you to intervene…?!” DURHAM: “[Your] premise isn’t right!”